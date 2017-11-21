Man dies in hospital after being pulled from water in the city centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man was recovered from the water in the city last evening but later died in hospital. (20/11)

The alarm was raised when a man was seen in the canal at Upper Canal Road in Newcastle just before 6pm yesterday.

Gardaí and fire crews attended the scene and managed to rescue the man from the water/

He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Galway where he later died.

The man has not yet been identified.

Meanwhile, searches are continuing for a man who was last seen entering the water in the city this day last week.

Galway Lifeboat, Coastguard crews, gardaí, search dogs and rescue teams have been involved in the search for the man at various stages.

However, there has been no success in locating the man to date and the searches continue.