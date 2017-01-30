Man who died at Rossaveal Harbour named

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The man who died in a workplace accident at Ros a Mhil Harbour last evening has been named in fishing circles as Donegal native Terry Toland.

An inspector for the Health and Safety Authority will today examine the scene of the tragedy.

The 42 year old was working on installing pontoons when he suffered a blow to the head from equipment.

The Irish Coastguard attended the scene and Mr Toland was flown by helicopter to University Hospital Galway but was pronounced dead later.

A second man was also injured in the incident but it’s understood his injuries are not life-threatening.