Man who died in Moycullen pier accident named locally

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The man who died at Knockferry Pier in Moycullen on New Year’s Eve has been named locally as Noel McDonagh.

Mr. McDonagh, who was 67 years of age, had been living in Dublin but was originally from the Knockferry area of Rosscahill.

Emergency Services attended the scene at Knockferry pier shortly after 8pm on Saturday where the body of Mr. McDonagh was recovered from the water.

It’s understood he may have been working with a boat at the time and Gardai believe his vehicle may have slipped into the water.