15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

12 Great Songs...

12 Great Songs...

gbfm-news-garda

Man who died in Moycullen pier accident named locally

By GBFM News
January 2, 2017

Time posted: 5:05 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The man who died at Knockferry Pier in Moycullen on New Year’s Eve has been named locally as Noel McDonagh.

Mr. McDonagh, who was 67 years of age, had been living in Dublin but was originally from the Knockferry area of Rosscahill.

Emergency Services attended the scene at Knockferry pier shortly after 8pm on Saturday where the body of Mr. McDonagh was recovered from the water.

It’s understood he may have been working with a boat at the time and Gardai believe his vehicle may have slipped into the water.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway Roscommon Minister hospitalised following road crash
Denis Naughten - Independent
January 2, 2017
Galway Roscommon Minister hospitalised following road crash
news-portiuncula-hospital
January 2, 2017
HSE issues statement as Portiuncula Emergency Department remains under severe pressure
OCuivpic
January 2, 2017
Department urged to review land acquisition process for Galway greenway

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
roscommondistrictfootballleagueheader
January 1, 2017
Roscommon and District League Pay Tribute to Ray Kirrane and Johnny Riddell RIP
GALWAY UNITED 2016
January 1, 2017
Gary Shanahan and Jesse Devers sign new contracts with Galway United
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK