The Feel Good Factor

Man who died in Cornamona crash named locally

By GBFM News
November 26, 2017

Time posted: 12:14 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The man who died in a road crash at Cornamona yesterday afternoon has been named locally as Eoin Burke.

Mr. Burke was a member of the well known Burke business family, which owns a large number of businesses in the Clonbur and Maam Cross areas.

The popular businessman was well known for his hands on approach to the running of his businesses and was married with children.

The Clonbur native, who was aged in his early 50s, died following a single car collision at Carrick East at around 1.30pm yesterday.

Mr. Burke was the sole occupant of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A section of the Clonbur to Maam road was closed for almost 24 hours to accommodate Garda technical teams following the collision.

Mr. Burke’s body has been removed to University Hospital Galway where a post mortem examination will take place.

