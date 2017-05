Galway Bay fm newsroom – A 24 year old man is appearing in court this afternoon following the seizure of 60 thousand euro worth of cannabis herb.

The seizure was made last evening on the east side of the city by the Garda divisional drug unit.

The man was arrested and taken to Mill Street Garda station for questioning.

He’s appearing in court in the city this afternoon charged with possession, and having drugs for sale or supply.