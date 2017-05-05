15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

Man assaulted in city centre transferred to Beaumont hospital

By GBFM News
May 5, 2017

Time posted: 10:02 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A 26 year old man who was assaulted in the city centre overnight has been transferred  to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

The man was seriously injured during the incident near the junction of Abbeygate Street and Market Street just before 3a.m.

The man was initially taken to University Hospital Galway with head injuries but has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

Gardaí arrested two men in their 20s with Mayo addresses under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice.

They are being detained at Millstreet garda station for questioning.

Gardaí carried out a technical examination of the scene and are reviewing CCTV from the area.

Anyone who may have witnesses the assault near Market Street around 3a.m is asked to contact Galway gardaí at 091 53 8000.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
