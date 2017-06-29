15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Man arrested as Gardai discover sophisticated grow house in Gort

By GBFM News
June 29, 2017

Time posted: 10:19 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man in his thirties is being questioned by Gardai following a major drugs seizure in Gort.

It follows a raid at a house in Tarmon in the town yesterday afternoon in which 98 thousand euro worth of cannabis plants were discovered.

123 mature cannabis plants were discovered after Gardai from Loughrea assisted by the divisional drugs unit, carried out a search of a house in Tarmon at around 2.30pm yesterday.

A sophisticated grow house was discovered with a number of hydrophonic chambers designed for growing the plants.

Each plant is valued at between 800 and 900 euro depending on the level of maturity.

A man aged in his 30s and with a Dublin address was arrested and is being detained at Loughrea Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act.

