Man arrested following alleged sexual assault in Glenamaddy

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A young man has been arrested in connection with an alleged serious sexual assault which took place in Glenamaddy on Sunday.

Gardaí in the city and county are currently investigating two seperate alleged sexual incidents which took place over the bank holiday weekend.

A young woman was allegedly assaulted at the old cemetery at Church Road between midnight and 1am on Sunday.

She was taken to the CASATS unit for treatment.

A young man has been arrested this afternoon in connection with the alleged attack, and is currently being questioned at Tuam Garda station.

Meanhwhile, Gardaí in Galway are continuing to investigate another alleged serious sexual assault in the city in the early hours of yesterday.

A woman was walking alone at College Road near City Hall between 2.30a.m and 3.30.am when she was attacked by a man.

The woman alerted gardaí and was taken to the Sexual Assault Treatment Clinic.

Gardaí are reviewing CCTV in the area and will be conducting house to house enquiries in relation to the alleged serious assault at College Road.