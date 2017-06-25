15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Man appears in court over Barna heroin seizure

By GBFM News
June 25, 2017

Time posted: 10:14 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man has appeared before a special sitting of Galway District Court charged in connection with the seizure of heroin near Barna.

Gardai discovered 20 thousand euro worth of the Class A drug after stopping a car on the Cappagh Road on Friday afternoon.

Gardai on local mobile patrol from Salthill stopped a vehicle along the Cappagh Road on Friday afternoon as part of Operation Thor.

During a subsequent search, they discovered 20 thousand euro worth of heroin.

Both men were arrested and were taken to Clifden Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

One of the men, who is 25 years old, was charged and last evening appeared before a special sitting of Galway District Court.

He was remanded in custody to appear again on Wednesday.

The second man was released without charge and a file is to be sent to the DPP.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
