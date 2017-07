Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city man is due to appear in court again later this week, charged with arson.

41 year old Thomas McGinley from Rahoon, was arrested last Sunday, following a house fire at Munster Avenue over the weekend.

He appeared before Galway District Court yesterday charged with arson under Section 2 of the Criminal Damages Act.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Harristown Court this Friday.