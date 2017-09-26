Man to appear in court in connection with hit and run near Maam Cross

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man with a local address has been charged by Gardaí in connection with a hit and run near Maam Cross and will appear in court later this week.

A man was knocked down yesterday by a black Nissan Micra which failed to stop at the scene.

He escaped serious injury.

The suspect was arrested around 5.30 last evening in the Clonbur area in connection with a hit and run on a road worker employed by the county council earlier that day.

The County Council is currently undertaking road works at the location between Maam Cross and Maam Bridge and it was here the road worker was knocked down.

The driver of the black Nissan Micra failed to stop at the scene and fled in the direction of Leenane.

The injured road worker was taken taken to University Hospital Galway and has since been discharged from hospital.

The suspect is due to appear before Clifden district court at 10.30 am this Thursday charged with hit and run and dangerous driving.