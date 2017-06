Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man is being airlifted to UHG this evening following a road traffic collision on the old Portumna Road near Ballinasloe.

The single vehicle incident occurred about 3km from the town shortly before 4 o’ clock this afternoon.

It’s understood the man, who’s currently being airlifted to UHG by a Defense Forces helicopter, was the only person injured in the crash.

The old Portumna road is currently closed at the scene of the accident and diversions are in place.