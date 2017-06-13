Malachy Noone elected as new Cathaoirleach of Oranmore Athenry district

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fianna Fail councillor Malachy Noone has been elected as the new Cathaoirleach of the Oranmore Athenry Municipal District.

He was proposed by his party colleague councillor Martina Kinnane at the group’s AGM which was held in county hall today.

Councillor Noone will take over the role from outgoing Cathaoirleach Fine Gael councillor Frank Kearney.

Fine Gael councillor Peter Feeney was elected as Leas-Cathaoirleach after he was proposed by councillor Frank Kearney.

Newly elected Cathaoirleach councillor Malachy Noone has vowed to work together as a unit to ensure the group carries weight.