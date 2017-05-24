15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Majority of Galway consultants divide time between public and private

By GBFM News
May 24, 2017

Time posted: 1:51 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are 196 consultants working at UHG and Merlin Park – but the HSE admits that just a small number of these work on a public-only basis.

The matter was raised by City Councillor Padraig Conneely at a meeting of the HSE Regional Health Forum West.

The executive explained that on a national basis, consultants are offered a choice of contract – some of which allow them to operate both privately and publicly.

Councillor Conneely is criticising the system, which he says is contributing to long waiting lists and a two-tier health service.

However, the HSE has explained that the range of contracts offered to consultants are negotiated nationally, and the Saolta group does not have an input.

Cllr Conneely says consultants should have to choose whether to work either publicly or privately.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
