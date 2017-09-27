Majority of charges dismissed against pharmacist who supplied Eyrecourt farm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A number of charges against a Mayo pharmacist who provided animal medication to a Galway farm have been dismissed.

Daragh Quinn of Quinn’s Chemist, Bridge Street, Crossmolina pleaded guilty to 34 breaches of European Communities Animal Remedies regulations.

It followed the supply of medication to a farm in Eyrecourt.

According to today’s Irish Times, antiobiotics were supplied to Richard Bourns of Lisbeg Farms, Eyrecourt – one of the largest farms in Connacht.

A Department of Agriculture veterinary inspector said officials visited the farm in September 2015 and found large quantities of antibiotics from Quinn’s Chemist.

Pharmacist Daragh Quinn pleaded guilty to charges of breaching regulations.

Defence Counsel for Daragh Quinn, argued that there was confusion over whether his client was in breach of regulations regarding the sale or supply of animal remedies without a valid prescription.

Judge Mary Devins told Ballina District Court that there was a ‘lack of clarity’ regarding aspects of animal remedy regulations.

She therefore dismissed many of the charges.

The judge convicted Daragh Quinn of one sample charge of breaching regulations which related to the placement of adhesive labels on medication on September 29th 2015.

Judge Devins imposed a 750 euro fine on Daragh Quinn.