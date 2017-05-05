Major water conservation notice issued for North Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major water conservation notice has been issued for North Galway.

Irish Water is asking people on the public supplies in Kilkerrin/Moylough, Williamstown, Mountbellew, Glenamaddy, Dunmore, Ballymoe and Ballygar to conserve water for the foreseeable future

It’s due to unseasonably dry weather conditions which have resulted in historically low water levels for this time of year.

The utility is not imposing water restrictions at this time but is urging consumers to conserve water due to the current prolonged dry weather spell.

Yesterday, a water conservation notice was issued for the Aran Islands, with usage restrictions to be put in place from Monday on Inis Oirr.

Ger Greally, Water Operations Lead for Galway city and county, says although there’s no actual restrictions on usage in North Galway, customers are being asked to conserve as much water as possible.