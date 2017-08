Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major wastewater monitoring and sampling project is underway across the county.

The Irish Water led project aims to enhance the protection of rivers and coastal waters across the North West region.

A monitoring contract worth half a million euro is underway in parts of Galway, Cavan, Monaghan and Roscommon.

Separate projects are being carried out in Donegal, Mayo, Leitrim and Sligo.