Galway Bay fm newsroom – City firm Orreco is to scale its operations in Galway and the United States.

The sports and data science company is expanding following a 2 million dollar investment from Silicon Valley based venture firm True Ventures.

The company which was founded in 2010 is currently based at the Insight Centre in NUIG where it hopes to employ 15 new staff following the investment.

It will also open an office in LA where 15 staff will be hired.