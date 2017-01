Galway Bay Fm newsroom:- The Old Dublin Road, the R446, will be reduced to one lane at Lisheenkyle/Moyvilla for three weeks from next Monday (from 23/1).

It’s to facilitate the tie-in of a new bridge alignment as part of the Gort to Tuam motorway network.

The road will be reduced to one lane each day between 9.30and 4.30pm for three weeks, starting on Monday next, the 23rd of January.