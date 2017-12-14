Major student accommodation development approved for Docks

Galway Bay fm newsroom – More student accommodation has been approved for construction in the city.

Bonham Dock Limited has been granted planning permission by the city council for 2 seven and eight storey blocks at the former Topaz oil facility at the Docks.

This development by Bonham Dock Limited would mostly comprise student accommodation and business start-up space.

The student accommodation element would provide 345 bedrooms and a fitness centre near Queen Street.

The student accommodation phase of the Bonham Quay masterplan has been given approval with 28 conditions attached.

One condition requires the developer to pay the council almost 300 thousand euro towards the cost of services for the development.

Also the accommodation can only be used for students during the academic year but can be opened up to tourists during academic holiday periods.

Meanwhile, a separate application by Bonham Dock Limited for a major office space development is the subject of an appeal to An Bord Pleanála by objectors who feel it would be overbearing.