Major strategy to tackle invasive species across the county

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new strategy is being drawn up to tackle the spread of invasive species across the county.

Invasive species are plants or animals which have been introduced to an area, and in the absence of predators or competition, they reproduce rapidly and become problematic.

Invasive species of both plants and animals can cause a variety of problems, including the spread of disease and threatening the survival of native species.

Galway County Council has compiled a list of high-priority species which must be tackled to protect the local environment.

The biggest concerns are Japanese, bohemian and giant knotweed, giant rhubarb, giant hogweed, Himalayan balsam and Rhododendron.

The Asian clam and Zebra muscle are among the top concerns in terms of invasive fauna across Galway.

As part of the new strategy for the county, the council will identify and prioritise areas for action, monitor the spread of invasive species, and draw up management/conservation plans.

In addition, a new recording facility will be made available shortly on the County Council’s website to allow landowners to identify and report invasive species in their locality.

The draft Invasive Species Strategy will come before the environment Strategic Policy Committee shortly for consideration.

It will then be brought before the full council for adoption.