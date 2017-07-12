Major step forward for proposed city bypass and N59 upgrade

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The proposed city bypass is currently being considered by the Department of Public Expenditure after getting the green light from the Department of Transport.

The business case and the cost-benefit analysis for the Galway Ring Road Project has now been approved.

All infrastructure projects of €100 million or more must go before the Government for ultimate approval.

Junior Minister Sean Kyne says he’s hopeful the major project will go ahead.

The method statements for work on the N59 between Bunakill and Maam Cross have finally been agreed by the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

An Bord Pleanála granted permission for the major upgrade but a condition was attached that the NPWS would first have to be in agreement with the work plan before the commencement of the project.

After long delays, the statements have now been approved for the necessary ground investigation works.