15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

NEWS BREAK

NEWS BREAK

Major step forward for proposed city bypass and N59 upgrade

By GBFM News
July 12, 2017

Time posted: 1:32 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The proposed city bypass is currently being considered by the Department of Public Expenditure after getting the green light from the Department of Transport.

The business case and the cost-benefit analysis  for the Galway Ring Road Project has now been approved.

All infrastructure projects of €100 million or more must go before the Government for ultimate approval.

Junior Minister Sean Kyne says he’s hopeful the major project will go ahead.

The method statements for work on the N59 between Bunakill and Maam Cross have finally been agreed by the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

An Bord Pleanála granted permission for the major upgrade but a condition was attached that the NPWS would first have to be in agreement with the work plan before the commencement of the project.

After long delays, the statements have now been approved for the necessary ground investigation works.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show Wednesday July 12th 2017
July 12, 2017
Galway academics named champions of European research
July 12, 2017
Public Accounts Committee criticises corporate governance at NUI Galway
July 12, 2017
Call for speed limit lights at county schools

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 11, 2017
Adam Challoner Wins Connacht U11 Boys Trophy
July 11, 2017
Connacht Sign Jarrad Butler
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK