Major search and rescue operation underway in the city

Photo: Diarmuid Keaney

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major search and rescue operation is underway in the city this morning.

It follows reports that a person entered the River Corrib at Quincentenary Bridge at around 9.30am.

The Shannon-based search and rescue helicopter, Galway Lifeboat, Gardaí, fire service and ambulance service are all involved in the search operation along the Corrib in the city.

The rescue helicopter is currently using a specialised tracker device to search the water near Nimmo’s Pier.