15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Major search and rescue operation underway in the city

By GBFM News
November 14, 2017

Time posted: 11:10 am

Photo: Diarmuid Keaney

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major search and rescue operation is underway in the city this morning.

It follows reports that a person entered the River Corrib at Quincentenary Bridge at around 9.30am.

The Shannon-based search and rescue helicopter, Galway Lifeboat, Gardaí, fire service and ambulance service are all involved in the search operation along the Corrib in the city.

The rescue helicopter is currently using a specialised tracker device to search the water near Nimmo’s Pier.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Kylemore Abbey company donates 800 thousand euro to Benedictine Nuns
November 14, 2017
Kylemore Abbey company donates 800 thousand euro to Benedictine Nuns
November 14, 2017
BREAKING: Major search and rescue operation underway in the city
November 14, 2017
Galway city rents rise by almost 10 per cent

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
November 13, 2017
Minister Griffin Announces €80.3k Boost for Sport and Physical Activity Initiatives in Galway
November 13, 2017
Galway Athletics Report
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK