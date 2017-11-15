Major safety works due at Kilmeen Cross early next year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Major road safety improvement works are set to be carried out at Kilmeen Cross near Loughrea early next year.

It marks a significant step forward for a long running local campaign which has raised serious concerns over the accident black spot.

The Kilmeen Cross junction is the point where the N65 turns off towards Portumna, coming out of Loughrea town.

The County Council is currently installing improved signage at the junction, ahead of major works set to be undertaken in the first quarter of 2018.

The project will involve the redesign of the junction and the full resurfacing of the road towards Loughrea.

However, Transport Infrastructure Ireland has refused to fund the installation of lighting at Kilmeen Cross based on a study of the location.

Loughrea Councillor Michael Moegie Maher says while the works are welcome, lighting has a crucial role to play in improving safety.

Councillor Maher says a meeting has been sought with TII to discuss the situation – and support is needed from Galway’s Oireachtas members.