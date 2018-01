Galway Bay fm newsroom – Major roadworks are getting underway on the N65 in Portumna today. (Tuesday 16/1)

John Madden and Sons Ltd are carrying out the road improvements, which are expected to take around 3 months to complete.

It’ll involve resurfacing on Clonfert Avenue from St Brigid’s Road/St Patrick’s Street junction eastwards on a 1.3km stretch.

Traffic management will be in place for the duration of the works.