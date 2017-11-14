15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Major renovation of Shop Street to begin next year

By GBFM News
November 14, 2017

Time posted: 5:38 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom: Works are to be carried out on the worst areas of Shop Street next year ahead of a major city centre renovation project planned for 2019.

At this week’s meeting of the City Council, officials admitted that the poor condition of the surface needs immediate attention and cannot wait another year.

The City Council is currently developing a €15 million regeneration project for the heart of Galway City.

It’ll see the expansion of pedestrianised areas, increased cycling facilities and the complete resurfacing of shop street and a number of adjoining lanes.

The local authority currently has €5 million earmarked for the major project and is involved in extensive discussions to obtain the balance from various Government departments.

Consultation is to be undertaken throughout 2018, with works expected to begin sometime in 2019 in staggered phases – and mostly at night to minimise disruption.

However, Chief Executive Brendan McGrath has admitted that some sections of Shop Street cannot wait until the 2019 overhaul and will be repaired next year.

He made particular reference to broken and uneven surfaces as well as sections of the street where large volumes of surface water gather during poor weather.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
