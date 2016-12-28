Major recruitment drive in city to entice Galway natives home from abroad

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway people who work abroad but who may be home for Christmas could find a job worth returning home for tomorrow.

A major national recruitment day will take place tomorrow at four locations around the country, including Galway.

The events are organised by recruitment group, Collins McNicholas and are aimed at people living in Canada, Australia, Europe and the U.S.

The Galway recruitment drive will get underway at the Harbour Hotel in the city from 10a.m to 1p.m tomorrow.