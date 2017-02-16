Major progress on South Galway flood relief plans

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ecologists and engineers will be appointed this summer to progress work on a major flood mitigation project for South Galway.

The Gort lowlands project is separate from the national CFRAM programme, and a project manager has been appointed by the County Council, which is leading the initiative.

Currently, templates are being drawn up for tender documents, and the tenders will be advertised next month.

Ecologists and engineering consultants will be appointed by July to begin work on the major flood mitigation scheme for the region.

It’s hoped work on implementing the agreed flood relief measures will begin in mid-2020.

Loughrea area councillor Joe Byrne says in the meantime, the council’s minor works scheme can be used to safeguard problem areas.