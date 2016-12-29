15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

Eileen Mannion Photo April 2014

Major progress on construction of new secondary school in Clifden

By GBFM News
December 29, 2016

Time posted: 11:16 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Major progress is being made on the construction of a new secondary school building in Clifden.

Work got underway this summer – and the foundation works are now complete.

The pre-cast internal and external walls are in place for the lower ground floor, and shortly, the walls on the ground floor will be complete.

The project led by JJ Rhatigan involves the demolition of the existing school and prefabs and the construction of a new two-storey and part three-storey school.

The existing school was built in 1979 and a new building has been hard sought for the past 15 years.

Connemara area councillor Eileen Mannion says it’s hoped students will enter the new building in September 2017.

