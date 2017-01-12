Major pressure on Galway public hospitals as trolley crisis continues

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Pressure at Galway’s public hospitals is continuing today (12/1) with a high number of people on trolleys.

According to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, there are 28 people waiting on trolleys and along wards at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

This far exceeds what the hospital in Ballinasloe can cope with – and has remained in double figures in recent weeks.

At University Hospital Galway, there are 30 people awaiting admission to the hospital on trolleys and throughout wards.

The spike in the flu virus is said to be contributing to the recent influx of patients to Accident and Emergency Departments.

INMO Spokesperson Ann Burke says patients are not receiving care in a timely manner and in an appropriate setting.