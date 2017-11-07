15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Major pharmaceutical company takes legal action against Inverin-based rival

By GBFM News
November 7, 2017

Time posted: 9:14 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A pharmaceutical giant is taking legal action against a rival based in Connemara claiming it has infringed its patents.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is suing Mylan Teoranta, based in Inverin and part of the multinational Mylan Group.

Teva, which is one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, claims Inverin-based company, Mylan, breached its patent for a product used to treat multiple sclerosis patients.

Teva claims the product is being made in Galway and is being sold on the U.S market.

However, Mylan denies there is any patent infringement.

Teva is seeking damages and orders, including an injunction preventing Mylan infringing its patent.

The case has been admitted to the fast-track Commercial Court and will return before the court again in January.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
November 7, 2017
