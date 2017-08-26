15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Major new residential development planned for Oranmore

By GBFM News
August 26, 2017

Time posted: 5:17 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are plans for a major residential development near Oranmore.

Ardstone Homes has applied for planning permission for 76 homes at Frenchfort.

 

The development at Frenchfort on the northern side of the old Dublin Road would comprise 68 various types of houses and 8 apartments.

It would also incorporate a shared communal and private open space and site landscaping.

There would be on site and visitor carparking and access for pedestrians and vehicles from the old Dublin Road.

A decision is expected from the county council in October.

