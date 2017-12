Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major medtech conference will take place in the city tomorrow. (6/12)

Medtech Rising is a two-day medtech CEO conference hosted by the Irish Medtech Association.

The conference aims to find ways to exploit Ireland’s potential as a gateway to the 110 billion euro European medtech market.

The event gets underway at the Radisson Blu Hotel in the city at 8 tomorrow morning.