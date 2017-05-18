15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Major international Fatima centenary conference to get underway in Ballinasloe

By GBFM News
May 18, 2017

Time posted: 5:19 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom– A major international conference to mark the centenary of the apparitions at Fatima will get underway in Ballinasloe tomorrow (19/5).

The story of the famous miracle in the Portuguese town dates back to May 1917, when 3 young children claimed to have encountered the Virgin Mary.

This weekend’s conference will be televised by American Catholic broadcaster EWTN to an international audience of up to 450 million people.

It’ll present the entire message of Fatima, examine newly released documents and explore fuller explanations for the events 100 years ago.

The Fatima Centenary Conference will take place at the Shearwater Hotel in Ballinasloe from tomorrow.

William A Thomas is Conference Director – he says a number of themes will be explored over the two days by various speakers.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
