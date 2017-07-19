Major increase in number of home-schooled children across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a significant rise in the number of Galway children being home-schooled over the past five years.

Figures from Child and Family Agency Tusla show there were forty eight children across the county on the home education register in 2011.

By the end of last year, that figure had risen to eighty one – an increase of seventy percent.

Nationally, the number of children being home-schooled has almost doubled – from 699 in 2011 to 1,322 in 2016.

Parents who decide to teach their children at home do not require formal qualifications but are monitored by Tusla to ensure their teaching is up to standard.

Pauline O’Reilly is from advocacy group Home Education Network Ireland.