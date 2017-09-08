15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI Galway

FYI Galway

Major housing development in Tuam being considered under new legislation

By GBFM News
September 8, 2017

Time posted: 5:36 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tuam could be set to get a major housing development if An Bord Pleanála decides there is a ‘reasonable basis’ for an application to be made.

In July this year, new legislation came into place which requires anyone hoping to build more than 100 houses or 200 student accommodation units to make an application directly to An Bord Pleanála.

It means applications for large scale developments are no longer approved or refused by the city or county councils.

Arlum Limited is having preliminary consultation with An Bord Pleanála about a proposal for 124 homes at Ballygaddy Road in Tuam.

It would potentially include landscaping and site works as well as connection to existing services.

The higher planning authority will issue an opinion by mid-November on whether or not the proposal should be progressed to formal application stage.

Once an opinion is issued, the prospective applicant can formally submit an application, or amend the proposal depending on the advice from the pre-consultation.

While the previous requirements of erecting a site notice and publishing the notice in a newspaper will remain, applicants must now additionally set up a website detailing the plans for the public.

The legislation was brought in by government in a bid to tackle the housing crisis.

An Bord Pleanála will have 16 weeks to make a decision on an application, after which point it will be penalised for any delays.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Inis Mór bus operators appear before courts over use of green diesel
September 8, 2017
Inis Mór bus operators appear before courts over use of green diesel
September 8, 2017
More time sought to complete Corofin housing estate
September 8, 2017
Unemployment in Galway drops by 14 per cent

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 8, 2017
O’Halloran back in Connacht starting team for historic clash with Southern Kings
September 8, 2017
President and Taoiseach endorse Pieta House and A Lust For Life’s #SoundEffect Campaign
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK