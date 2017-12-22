15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Major Garda operation underway in Lettermullen

By GBFM News
December 22, 2017

Time posted: 4:12 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major Garda operation is underway in Lettermullen in Connemara this afternoon.

It’s understood the action is led by Salthill Gardai – and involves the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau as well as the armed Regional Support Unit.

Dog units are also present and Gardai have conducted checkpoint searches in some areas.

Gardai are also understood to have raided a number of properties in search of illegal drugs.

The operation remains active around the Lettermullen area and Gardai have not yet confirmed if any arrests have been made.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
