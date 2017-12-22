Major Garda operation underway in Lettermullen

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major Garda operation is underway in Lettermullen in Connemara this afternoon.

It’s understood the action is led by Salthill Gardai – and involves the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau as well as the armed Regional Support Unit.

Dog units are also present and Gardai have conducted checkpoint searches in some areas.

Gardai are also understood to have raided a number of properties in search of illegal drugs.

The operation remains active around the Lettermullen area and Gardai have not yet confirmed if any arrests have been made.