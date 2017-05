Galway Bay fm newsroom – Profits at multinational medical devices company Medtronic have jumped by 13 per cent.

Medtronic employs about 3 thousand people at its facility at Parkmore in the city.

According to today’s Irish Times, Medtronic, which has its corporate headquarters in Dublin reported a profit of just over 4 billion dollars in the year to April 28th.

The profits were on the back of a 3 per cent rise in sales to 29.71 billion dollars.