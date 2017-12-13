15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Number One Show

The Number One Show

Major funding boost South Galway road safety

By GBFM News
December 13, 2017

Time posted: 11:15 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A dangerous stretch of road in South Galway is to benefit from a share of a 136 million euro allocation for road safety works.

The works on the N67 between Ballindereen and Kinvara will be carried out using funds from the national road realignment scheme.

The government has listed 11 schemes across Ireland which will benefit from a share of a 136 million euro allocation.

The funds will be used to improve the condition of dangerous routes in a bid to prevent traffic accidents.

The N67 project is the only Galway scheme to benefit from the fund.

It’ll involve the realignment of around 3km of the N67 between Ballindereen and Kinvara at a cost of around 5.5 million euro.

The planning for the project is complete, and the Compulsory Purchase Order process is well underway.

Galway East TD says the project will greatly improve road safety in a busy part of South Galway.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
RYAN CONNOLLY RETURNS TO GALWAY UNITED
Bus Eireann submits proposal to expand service to Carraroe
December 13, 2017
Study finds lack of rental properties in city for people on welfare
December 13, 2017
Bus Eireann submits proposal to expand service to Carraroe
December 13, 2017
Call for additional charging units for electric cars to be installed in Tuam

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
December 13, 2017
Basketball Ireland announces new collaboration with Pieta House
December 13, 2017
Galway GAA Fixtures
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK