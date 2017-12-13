Major funding boost South Galway road safety

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A dangerous stretch of road in South Galway is to benefit from a share of a 136 million euro allocation for road safety works.

The works on the N67 between Ballindereen and Kinvara will be carried out using funds from the national road realignment scheme.

The government has listed 11 schemes across Ireland which will benefit from a share of a 136 million euro allocation.

The funds will be used to improve the condition of dangerous routes in a bid to prevent traffic accidents.

The N67 project is the only Galway scheme to benefit from the fund.

It’ll involve the realignment of around 3km of the N67 between Ballindereen and Kinvara at a cost of around 5.5 million euro.

The planning for the project is complete, and the Compulsory Purchase Order process is well underway.

Galway East TD says the project will greatly improve road safety in a busy part of South Galway.