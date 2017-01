Galway Bay fm newsroom – An extra 50 places are being created for Galway under the Rural Social Scheme.

It brings to over 320 the number of places on the scheme across the county.

The RSS is aimed at low-income farmers and fishermen and women, and is delivered through local community development organisations.

It provides funds for projects including the maintainance of walking routes, energy conservation works for older people and village and countryside enhancement projects.