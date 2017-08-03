Major drop in Galway car sales during July

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There was a huge drop in car sales in Galway during July compared to the same time last year.

Total new registrations across the county are down by almost 35 percent – from 1,486 units in July 2016 to just 980 last month.

Figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry reveal it’s one of the worst figures in Ireland – following closely behind Mayo, Meath, Offaly and Roscommon.

July also saw a drop in Galway’s share of the national market – which now sits at 3.5 percent compared to 4 percent this time last year.

Nationally, there was a drop of 7 per cent in new car registrations last month – while figures for the year to date are also down almost 10 per cent compared to 2016.