Major concern over ambulance turnaround times at Galway public hospitals

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Major concerns are being raised over the turnaround time for ambulances at Galway’s public hospitals.

One in five ambulance visits to UHG takes over 60 minutes – the national turnaround target is 20 minutes.

At Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe, just over one in ten ambulances are sent back out within the 20 minute time-frame.

Galway Roscommon TD Eugene Murphy says missing turnaround targets has a knock-on effect for the ambulance service, making it more difficult for it to achieve its own call-out targets.