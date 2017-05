Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Gardaí will be out in force today for National Slow Down Day.

Almost 3000 Galway motorists have been caught speeding since the beginning of the year.

Nationally, 61 people have lost their lives in crashes so far this year, a decrease of 12 on this time last year.

Gardaí will be conducting additional speed checks across the country until 7am tomorrow as part of the campaign.