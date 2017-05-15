Major city conference to explore software development

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major conference exploring the art of software development will take place in the city in the coming weeks.

AtlanTec is being hosted by the Information Technology Association of Galway.

Up to 300 global software developers will attend the event which will discuss the latest innovations and developments in the technology sector.

The conference gets underway at NUI Galway’s Bailey Allen Hall on Thursday the 25th of May.

The AtlanTec conference comes as businesses are on alert amid fears that the WannaCry ransomware attack could spread further.

It’s been detected in 200 thousand computers in at least 150 countries so far, as IT departments around the world work to limit the impact.

The HSE is to keep its IT networks offline for a further two days to contain any damage from the WannaCry attack.

Staff were being encouraged not to log into their machines today to allow upgrades take effect after the weekend attack.

But the agency’s director general Tony O’Brien has now said the HSE network will remain isolated for further 48 hours “to maintain protection” from the attack.

It’s not clear what impact the decision will have on the overall delivery of health services.

Head of Ireland’s National Cyber Security Centre, Richard Brown says anti-virus software provides good protection but this is the kind of problem that Irish people will need to keep an eye on.