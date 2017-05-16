Major city conference to discuss childrens activity levels

Galway Bay fm newsroom: The risks associated with children spending less and less time outdoors will be discussed at a major conference in the city tomorrow.

Recent research shows that 30 per cent of children have never climbed a tree.

In a 2016 study of 38 countries regarding activity levels among children, Ireland scored a D for overall levels of physical activity.

The conference, which is being organised by Early Childhood Ireland, will take place from 5p.m to 8p.m tomorrow at the Institute for Lifecourse and Society at NUI Galway.

Milly Atanackovic from Early Childhood Ireland says anyone involved in childcare should attend.