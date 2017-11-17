Maigh Cuilinn On Verge Of All-Ireland Intermediate Club Final

Maigh Cuilinn make the long journey down to Kinsale to face the home team in the Ladies All-Ireland Intermediate Club Semi-Final on Sunday Next (Throw In – 1pm)

Maigh Cuilinn are hoping to follow Annaghdown who won the intermediate title on Galway’s behalf last year.

They’ll have their hands full with Kinsale, who contested last year’s All-Ireland junior decider.

All-Star Orla Finn has sparkled in attack for Kinsale, with All-Ireland minor winner Sadhbh O’Leary another huge threat, and Maigh Cuilinn will need Shannon Keady (1-6 in the Connacht final) fully-fit and firing.

Moycullen manager Johnny Carter Spoke To John Mulligan