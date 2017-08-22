Magee’s march on to the last 16 of the World Championships

It was a sensational win for Sam and Chloe Magee, they have reached the last 16 of the World Championships beating a much higher World ranked pair of Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino of Japan (World number 22). The final score was 21-13 16-21 21-15.

The Irish pair were 13-7 down and it looked as though their World Championships were all but over. They dug deep and had a fantastic run of point to come back to lead 15-13 and go on to take the match.

The Irish pair they will most likely play World number 3 and Olympic Gold medallist Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir of Indonesia in their round of 16 match.