The Home Run

Magdalene Laundry survivors including those in Galway slam government over promises

By GBFM News
August 25, 2017

Time posted: 1:33 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Magdalene laundries survivors, including those who were based at the city laundry, say the government has broken its promise to create a memorial and redress scheme.

It’s been four years since the then Taoiseach Enda Kenny made an emotional apology to the women affected.

The former Magdalene laundry at Forster Street in the city was operational from 1922 to 1984.

Survivors of laundries across the country have held a rally at a former laundry on Sean McDermott Street in Dublin today (25/8) to highlight the unfulfilled promises.

Mary Merritt who’s 86 says there needs to be action now.

