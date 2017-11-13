15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

M6 motorway closed in both directions near Ballinasloe

By GBFM News
November 13, 2017

Time posted: 1:55 pm

Photo: Chris McAloran

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The M6 motorway is closed in both directions this afternoon after a truck overturned.

The incident happened in the past half hour when the arctic truck ended up on its side on the motorway between the Ballinasloe exit and the Athlone exit.

It’s understood no-one has been seriously hurt.

Gardaí are advising motorists travelling from Galway towards Athlone to come off the M6 at junction 14 – the Ballinsloe exit and take the old road to Athlone.

Motorists travelling from Dublin towards Galway are advised to exit the motorway in Athlone and take the old road to Ballinasloe, where they can resume their journey on the M6.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
