15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Feel Good Factor

The Feel Good Factor

Lucky escape for city motorist after car crashes into canal

By GBFM News
September 16, 2017

Time posted: 10:40 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city motorist had a lucky escape last evening after he accidentally drove his car into Eglington canal.

The incident happened at around 7pm at the University Road bridge beside Galway Cathedral.

Gardai believe the man made a wrong turn and went through railings on the bridge – which resulted in the car landing upside down into the water.

The man was taken from the water and it’s believed he did not sustain any serious injuries during the incident.

Emergency services attended the scene and the car was lifted from the water late last evening.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Death Notices Saturday 16th September, 2017
More than 650 Galway pensioners on waiting list for occupational therapy
September 16, 2017
Gardai seal off Circle of Life Garden in Salthill
September 16, 2017
More than 650 Galway pensioners on waiting list for occupational therapy
September 15, 2017
Call for immediate re-development of Galway Port

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 15, 2017
GAA / GPA Announce PwC Ireland as the New Sponsor for All-Star and Player of the Month Awards
September 15, 2017
GAA President calls for ‘safer journeys’ ahead of All Ireland
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK