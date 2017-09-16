Lucky escape for city motorist after car crashes into canal

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city motorist had a lucky escape last evening after he accidentally drove his car into Eglington canal.

The incident happened at around 7pm at the University Road bridge beside Galway Cathedral.

Gardai believe the man made a wrong turn and went through railings on the bridge – which resulted in the car landing upside down into the water.

The man was taken from the water and it’s believed he did not sustain any serious injuries during the incident.

Emergency services attended the scene and the car was lifted from the water late last evening.